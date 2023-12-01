Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 372,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,136. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.