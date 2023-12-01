Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.29. The stock had a trading volume of 177,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.43 and its 200-day moving average is $327.58. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $382.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

