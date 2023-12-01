Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.78. 603,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,001. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

