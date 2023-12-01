Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.25. 168,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $30,002,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.