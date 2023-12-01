Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 40.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 126.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,289,000 after acquiring an additional 238,989 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.04. 167,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.