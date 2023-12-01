Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 160,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 23,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.12. 758,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,245. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.