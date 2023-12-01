Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $768,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

CMG stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,209.68. 32,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,896. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,238.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,974.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,991.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,145 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

