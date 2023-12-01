Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $269.63. 346,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,008. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average of $237.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

