Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

