Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $1,621.57. 58,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,628.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,329.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,285.12. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.