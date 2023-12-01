Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 13,664,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,493,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

