Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 1,855 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,518. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.