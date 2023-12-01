Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.58. 481,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

