Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.11. 241,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.78. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $114.10 and a 52 week high of $172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.