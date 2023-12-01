Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.89. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

