Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $984.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,710. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $940.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.22.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

