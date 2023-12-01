Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

VRTX stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,526. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

