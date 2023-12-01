Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $113.14. 660,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

