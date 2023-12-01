Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

VMC stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.10. 79,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.51. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

