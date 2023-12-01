FY2026 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Increased by HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

ARCT opened at $23.94 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

