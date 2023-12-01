General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $69,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

