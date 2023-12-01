Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 261,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

