Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to $2.35-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of GCO opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $53.22.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 776.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 68,581 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

