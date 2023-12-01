Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

