Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. 11,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $115.81. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

