Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 115,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. 707,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

