Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.64.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $542.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

