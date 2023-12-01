Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $511,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,560.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 319,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

