Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $542,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after buying an additional 2,298,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $9,363,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 22,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,853. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -24.10%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

