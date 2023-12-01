Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $801,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $150.02. 407,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

