Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $847,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 147,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

