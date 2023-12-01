Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $910,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

