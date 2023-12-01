Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $739,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 354,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

