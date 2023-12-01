Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

Shares of ARGX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.18.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

