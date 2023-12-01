Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 150,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

