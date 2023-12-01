Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,981 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $116,809,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

