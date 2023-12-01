Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,500 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 422.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 91,487 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.30. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,325. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.65 and its 200 day moving average is $350.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

