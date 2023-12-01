Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $177.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.