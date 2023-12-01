GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

