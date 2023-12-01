Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Oakcliff Capital Partners LP

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 13.2% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP owned 0.35% of Gildan Activewear worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 859,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. 250,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,874. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.