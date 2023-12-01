Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 527,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Energy traders sell the OPEC news; a rebound is coming
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.