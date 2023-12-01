Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 527,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.