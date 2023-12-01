Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.90.

NYSE GKOS opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

