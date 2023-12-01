Glenview Trust Co Acquires 4,763 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 3,289,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

