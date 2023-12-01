Glenview Trust Co Acquires 5,842 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,576,057. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

