Glenview Trust Co Acquires 9,035 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 290,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $85.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

