Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 122,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 342,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

