Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,622. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

