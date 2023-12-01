Glenview Trust Co Buys 11,003 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,961 shares of company stock valued at $19,629,361 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.60. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $256.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
