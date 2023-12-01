Glenview Trust Co Buys 2,169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VO stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,877. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

