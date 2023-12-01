Glenview Trust Co Buys 47,832 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $27,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 10,747,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749,534. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

